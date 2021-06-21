Minecraft: Dungeons explodes in British stores with its latest promotion when it turns one year old.

Like every monday, GfK Entertainment has shared the list of best-selling games during the last week in UK, leaving us a curious headline: Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart has improved its numbers compared to the previous period, something unusual in a market where reserves increase productions to have their highest figures in their first days of launch.

In that case, the rise was not very huge either, just 2%, enough to stay at the top of the table comfortably as pointed out by Gamesindustry.

96% of Minecraft: Dungeons sales were for its Nintendo Switch editionThe second place went to a video game with a year in stores, Minecraft: Dungeons. The action RPG of the Mojang series is convinced to leave behind the 11.5 million players that we reported a few days ago with highly increased sales thanks to a promotion in stores. The version of Nintendo Switch was the most purchased, 96% of the total copies, increasing their numbers to 758%, although the PlayStation and Xbox editions also increased their demand.

RE 8: Village returns to the top-5 thanks to PS5

It seems that the arrival of new remittances from PlayStation 5 helped Resident Evil 8: Village to return to the top-5, with an increase in its purchase of 59%, mainly caused by a greater success of the survival-horror edition for the next-gen console. As for other novelties, the launch of Metro: Exodus on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S has barely been seen at the top, remaining at number 17.

The rest of the top-10 does not present many changes, Nintendo maintaining its prominent role with several exclusives for Nintendo Switch released long ago.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PlayStation) Minecraft Dungeons (Xbox) FIFA 21 (EA) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) Resident Evil: Village (Capcom) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PlayStation) Minecraft (Switch) (Xbox) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

