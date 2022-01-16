Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart he got well nine nominations to the DICE Awards 2022, practically monopolizing the list of finalists of the new edition of the event that takes place as part of the DICE Summit.

As you can see in the list of nominations of the DICE Awards 2022, the title developed by Insomniac Games, one of Sony’s most talented first party studios, competes in the following categories:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Family Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Game of the Year

Despite the fantastic ratings, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has so far been generally snubbed at the various awards, bringing home well few awards in relation to its actual value.

It is unlikely that with nine nominations the game will remain dry again, but to find out how things will actually go we will have to wait for the DICE Awards ceremony, which will take place on February 24 in Las Vegas.