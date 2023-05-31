Among the various titles that have enriched the exclusive stock of titles to date Playstation 5 it sure shines Ratchet & Clank Rift Apartdeveloped by Insomniac Gamesis the direct sequel to Ratchet & Clank Nexus For Playstation 3 and marks the official arrival of the series on the latest generation consoles. However, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is very close to losing the exclusive title Playstationto celebrate the 20 years of the franchise the game will in fact also be available on pc from next July 26th.

This version of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart will add several features to the title; first of all is the ray tracing support which will have different levels of quality from which it will be possible to choose while the other important novelty is the compatibility with ultra-wide screens with resolution at 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 up to the achievement of the three monitors. Among the technologies supported by the Insomniac Games platformer there are also several very recent ones such as Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, Temporal injection, Nvidia Reflex And NVIDIA DLAA.

This version will support both the classic DualSense That mouse and keyboard and will contain all the extra content of the different PlayStation versions; both will be available five suits of the Digital Deluxe Edition that the 20th Anniversary Armor Pack. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart will be downloadable from both Steam that gives Epic Games Store.