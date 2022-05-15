Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has become Ratchet & Clank: Ripped a Fart (more or less “Ratchet & Clank: I Ditched a Fart”) in a post by IGN due to a sensational and hilarious error of the autocorrector.

With nine nominations for the 2022 DICE Awards, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ended up in traditional reports relating to Amazon offerswhich sells it for $ 49.99 instead of $ 69.99, but something has obviously gone wrong.

The error has not escaped the same Insomniac Gameswho commented on the tweet, laughing with laughter and writing “look what you have done!”.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the indicted post

We imagine that the author of the post will be seized by a heart attack when he realizes the mistake and we are very sorry, since these things can happen and in fact happen with a certain frequency, but theautocorrector it is appropriate to deactivate it.

Fortunately, the result of the typo was so funny that maybe someone will remember it fondly even in some time, just to have a laugh.