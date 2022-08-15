If you own a PS5 and you are on the hunt for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, there is some great news for you.

The exclusive PS5, in fact, is available on Amazon at the best price ever. Specifically, the well-known retailer offers Ratchet & Clank: Rift at € 40.99, with a 49% discount on the starting price.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PlayStation 5.

“The intergalactic adventurers are back for a fantastic new adventure in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the latest installment of one of the most beloved franchises of all time“, reads the game description.”In this latest adventure, the heroes will face a robotic emperor who wants to conquer the interdimensional worlds. Next on his list is the Ratchet and Clank universe. ”

The game is built from the ground up to take advantage of PS5 features: “thanks to the SSD you will be able to switch from one dimension to another at the speed of light, thanks to the adaptive triggers you will be able to perceive the different weapons, while with the haptic feedback you can feel the shocks and explosions directly on the palm of your hand, the all immersed in a setting with 3D audio“.