The title of Insomniac Games also makes our country fall in love.
IIDEA, the trade association of the video game industry, as every week publishes the ranking of the best-selling video games in Italy: the best-selling titles in the reference week (in this case the one that goes from 7 to 13 June 2021) are as of usually divided between general classification, console and PC, combining physical retail data with those of digital delivery.
Perhaps without even too many surprises, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is at the top of the overall standings and for consoles: the exclusive PS5 has been able to steal the hearts of Italian players. In second place, both in terms of the general classification and on consoles we find FIFA 21, while in third place Grand Theft Auto V.
As for the ranking dedicated to PC games in first place we find Football Manager 2021, in second place Two Point Hospital and in third place the evergreen Grand Theft Auto V.
Below, you can read in detail the rankings relating to week 23.
Top 10 aggregate
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART
- FIFA 21
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V
- NBA 2K21
- MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
- SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
- GOD OF WAR
- SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY
- MYITOPIA
Top 10 consoles
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART
- FIFA 21
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V
- NBA 2K2
- MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
- SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
- GOD OF WAR
- SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY
- MYITOPIA
Top 10 for PC
- FOOTBALL MANAGER 2021
- TWO POINT HOSPITAL
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V
- POWERWASH SIMULATOR
- TOTAL WAR WARHAMMER 2
- BATTLEFIELD V
- BEYOND TWO SOULS
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- TOTAL WAR WARHAMMER
- BORDERLANDS 3
