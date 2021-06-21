IIDEA, the trade association of the video game industry, as every week publishes the ranking of the best-selling video games in Italy: the best-selling titles in the reference week (in this case the one that goes from 7 to 13 June 2021) are as of usually divided between general classification, console and PC, combining physical retail data with those of digital delivery.

Perhaps without even too many surprises, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is at the top of the overall standings and for consoles: the exclusive PS5 has been able to steal the hearts of Italian players. In second place, both in terms of the general classification and on consoles we find FIFA 21, while in third place Grand Theft Auto V.

As for the ranking dedicated to PC games in first place we find Football Manager 2021, in second place Two Point Hospital and in third place the evergreen Grand Theft Auto V.

Below, you can read in detail the rankings relating to week 23.

Top 10 aggregate

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART FIFA 21 GRAND THEFT AUTO V NBA 2K21 MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES GOD OF WAR SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY MYITOPIA

Top 10 consoles

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART FIFA 21 GRAND THEFT AUTO V NBA 2K2 MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES GOD OF WAR SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY MYITOPIA

Top 10 for PC