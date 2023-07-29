Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For pc finally received thecomplete analysis of Digital Foundry, who judged the Nixxes-made port fundamentally beautiful but flawed. How beautiful and how imperfect?
As you will certainly remember, in the preliminary analysis of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Alex Battaglia had raised some perplexities regarding aspects that they remain superior on PS5 compared to the new edition: an eventuality that should not occur, especially with configurations of the highest level.
Those words and the approach to decidedly less successful porting at the launch, like the much talked about The Last of Us Part 1, they revealed a basic dissatisfaction that seemed in practice to reject, at least in part, the work done for this conversion.
Well, the complete analysis tries to bring order from this point of view, once again emphasizing the elements above Playstation 5 are present and mysteriously not on PC, as well as the glitches that currently afflict the game and its menus, but allowing more room for a judgment that is concretely positive.
Recommended settings
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart confirms itself as a very nice game even on PC, where it can count on some new features such as the ray tracing applied not only to reflections but also to shadows and ambient occlusion, as well as some presets that can be set to Ultra to surpass what was seen on PS5.
Digital Foundry actually explains that some settings don’t differ that much between max and super, suggesting gods as usual optimal settings in order to improve performance without losing visual quality:
- Texture Quality: Depends on GPU and resolution
- Texture filter: 8X AF
- Shadow quality: medium
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Screen space reflection: high
- Ray Traced Reflections: High
- Object Radius: 6-7
- Level of detail: medium
- Traffic density: high
- Hair quality: medium
- Atmospheric particles: medium
- Depth of field: shallow
