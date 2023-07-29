Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For pc finally received thecomplete analysis of Digital Foundry, who judged the Nixxes-made port fundamentally beautiful but flawed. How beautiful and how imperfect?

As you will certainly remember, in the preliminary analysis of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Alex Battaglia had raised some perplexities regarding aspects that they remain superior on PS5 compared to the new edition: an eventuality that should not occur, especially with configurations of the highest level.

Those words and the approach to decidedly less successful porting at the launch, like the much talked about The Last of Us Part 1, they revealed a basic dissatisfaction that seemed in practice to reject, at least in part, the work done for this conversion.

Well, the complete analysis tries to bring order from this point of view, once again emphasizing the elements above Playstation 5 are present and mysteriously not on PC, as well as the glitches that currently afflict the game and its menus, but allowing more room for a judgment that is concretely positive.