Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is a title full of secrets and surprises, as well as small gems that, as in this case, require the intervention of the developers themselves to be revealed and understood.

In a recent tweet, the guys from Insomniac revealed a peculiarity linked to the use of the weapon Pixelizer HD, one of the many pieces of equipment in the game.

Apparently, when you load the weapon, you can hear a little tune. However, this sound does not come from the TV, that is, from the game and it does not even come out of the speaker of the DualSense. Where did it come from then? Well, it comes directly from the controller’s haptic feedback!

Fun Fact: the music that plays when you charge the Pixelizer HD actually comes from the DualSense controller’s haptics. Try it yourself. # RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/FrkbfpzkEA – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 19, 2021

Just do a quick test with the game: change everything, controller included, pay attention to the Dualsense hand and … here’s the surprise! Quite unexpected, don’t you think?

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, as a PS5 exclusive, makes full use of the features of the DualSense and in particular of the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. But who imagined that they were also able to reproduce sounds in this way?

What do you think? Did you already discover it at the time, or is this the first time you notice it?

