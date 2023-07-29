Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart it’s going bad up Steam: Insomniac Games’ title peaked at fewer than 9,000 concurrent playerstherefore substantially lower numbers than the other exclusive PlayStation landed on PC.

Available July 26, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart it was not reviewed in advance of its releasegiven that Sony did not provide the codes in time, and therefore there is the possibility that for this very reason users proceeded with the purchase with great caution.

The fact is that in the hours following its launch, the game barely scored 8,757 players concomitants, against the peak of 36,496 players scored by the much talked about and controversial The Last of Us Part 1, in turn about half compared to the 66,436 players of Marvel’s Spider-Man.