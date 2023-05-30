Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming up pc and the release date is July 26, 2023. This is what the long-known and extremely reliable leaker billbil-kun reported. Also, it looks like pre-orders are coming very soon.

If the leak is confirmed, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart joins the list of PlayStation games coming to PC. In the case of Insomniac Games, this is the third game released on computers, after Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the newest chapter of the saga of the Lombax. He also comes up with two new characters and takes us to a new universe where Ratchet meets a new Lombax. With its typical mix of action, platforming and puzzles, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a popular PlayStation 5 game, now ex-exclusive to the console.

In our review we explained that “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is, in no uncertain terms, a great experience, capable of truly thrilling anyone thanks to its spectacularity and extremely refined game feeling. We are facing incredible production values ​​not only for the Insomniac series, for a game that is surprisingly dense in content.The base adventure runs between 12 and 15 hours if you only follow the events of the main story, goes up to around 20 and 25 if you want to complete the game with all the collectibles and grows further in Challenge mode to complete everything 100%. Rift Apart, however, can also be configured as a light and fun experience played at less demanding challenge levels. The unpacking of the platform challenges from the main adventure and the other structure changes or simplifications highlighted certainly serve to create a more accessible and mainstream formula: however, this is not a critical issue because on the contrary, we are convinced it will be a choice that will bring many other players closer to the franchise, encouraging Insomniac Games and PlayStation to continue the adventures of Ratchet, Clank and Rivet. Because Rift Apart, of course, is just the beginning.”