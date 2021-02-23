Ratchet & Clank 2016 is being given away for free on the PlayStation Store this March, as one of the latest free giveaways in Sony’s Play at Home initiative. Oh, and there’s a special offer on anime subscription trials, too.

In a blog post, Sony said the last 12 months “hadn’t been easy,” but that the company wanted to help by giving something back to the community. “These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced, so we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers,” the post added.

Ratchet & Clank PS4 will be available for free download from 2nd March at 7am GMT, to 1st April at 4am BST. Players will be able to keep their copy of the game for good, so no speedrunning is required. Unless that’s your thing.

We try all the new weapons in Ratchet and Clank (PS4 gameplay)

If you’re into anime, meanwhile, you’ll probably know that Sony now owns both Crunchyroll and Funimation. As detailed in the blog post, the latter streaming service is launching an extended access offer for new users on 25th March, offering an additional 90 days of free access on top of the standard 14-day trial.

This isn’t the first free giveaway for the Play at Home Initiative – last April, Sony also gave away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for a limited time. It seems there’s more to come, too, as the blog post says this is “just the beginning” of the free offerings, with this year’s Play at Home scheduled to run until June.

The choice of Ratchet & Clank PS4, meanwhile, seems rather deliberate given Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releases on PS5 this June, so it seems like excellent prep for the next game. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on the elusive next-gen console, that is.