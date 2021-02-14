An animated short based upon the Ratchet and Clank series called Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie, has popped up on Canadian streaming service, Clank TV, seemingly complete with the original voice cast.

As spotted by our pals at VG24 / 7, the animated film – which has been made by Mainframe, the team behind the 2016 R&C feature film – released with no prior press fanfare. Most fans only learned of the movie when curious Redditors created a thread about the project.

Sadly, you can’t access Crave TV outside of Canada for now without a VPN, but there are dodgy copies on the internet if you’re quick and You know where to Tube things.

As one commenter opined, “How the hell do whole game plots and secrets get leaked months before release and this was kept secret for TWO YEARS !?”

While there’s been some speculation that the short ties in with the upcoming release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, PlayStation has confirmed to press that “Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie is a standalone, licensed animated special created and distributed by Mainframe Studios” .

Get your OmniWrenches ready! The all-new animated special Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie is now airing on Crave in Canada! In this brand new adventure, Ratchet & Clank need all of their skills to foil Dr Nefarious? S latest plot, involving his greatest invention yet? The Portalizer! pic.twitter.com/SU6j9hFihM – Mainframe Studios (@MainframeAnim) February 12, 2021

As for the story?

“While on an inter-galactic pizza run, Ratchet and Clank discover that the diabolical Dr. Nefarious has developed an interdimensional portal device that would allow him to rule the entire multiverse!” the movie description teases.

“The intrepid duo spring into action, liberating the” Portalizer “from Dr. Nefarious and then racing off to securely lock it away in a weapons museum. But along the way, they run into bumbling Captain Qwark, who uses the weapon to accidentally unleash a sentient-pizza-topping mob upon the citizens of Galactic City. It’s up to Ratchet and Clank to battle the savory horde and keep the Portalizer out of Dr. Nefarious’ evil hands before he uses it to destroy the galaxy! “

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches on PlayStation 5 on 11th June 2021 priced £ 69.99, developer Insomniac recently announced, describing the game as “a brand-new full-length adventure”.