Ratchet & Clank is now playable in 60 FPS on PlayStation 5, developer Insomniac Games has announced – a little earlier than scheduled.

Insomniac had previously promised a 60 FPS update for the game in April. Its release now means you can try it out tonight while the 2016 platformer is still available to play for free via Sony’s Play at Home initiative.

The Play at Home promotion runs until tomorrow, 1st April, at 4am UK time.

All of this comes ahead of sequel Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 on 11th June 2021.