But the study of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart then discarded the idea so as not to create confusion.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Of Insomniac Games It was a big hit for PlayStation 5. That’s thanks to many things, but one standout aspect of the game is undoubtedly Rivet, a fantastic Lombax companion added to the series. However, when the studio came up with ideas for Rivet, the team had a variety of names for her including … Ratchet.
To the GDC (via IGN), the lead designer of Insomniac Mark Stuart he has declared: “For a while we thought he was just called Ratchet. After all, she and Ratchet are technically dimensional counterparts. Ratchet is a non-gender name“.
However, this soon made the game very confusing, so this idea was eventually discarded.
“At a time when we were working on the plot, it was difficult to tell which dimension you were in, but also which Ratchet you were talking about.“.
Seriously, I intentionally made her arms thicker than Ratchet’s. In general she’s more muscular and has a slightly heavier frame despite her sharing a lot of animations
I wanted to push it further with thicker limbs and making her heavier overall, but didn’t have the opportunity
– Xavier – Art Comms Open April 1st! (@ xavierck3d) June 11, 2021
The team has been using the codename Gadget for a period of time. However, many felt this name was too ’80s, citing Inspector Gadget.
Thankfully, the name Rivet was eventually suggested which is, of course, the official one.
Source: Eurogamer.net.
