Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Of Insomniac Games It was a big hit for PlayStation 5. That’s thanks to many things, but one standout aspect of the game is undoubtedly Rivet, a fantastic Lombax companion added to the series. However, when the studio came up with ideas for Rivet, the team had a variety of names for her including … Ratchet.

To the GDC (via IGN), the lead designer of Insomniac Mark Stuart he has declared: “For a while we thought he was just called Ratchet. After all, she and Ratchet are technically dimensional counterparts. Ratchet is a non-gender name“.

However, this soon made the game very confusing, so this idea was eventually discarded.

“At a time when we were working on the plot, it was difficult to tell which dimension you were in, but also which Ratchet you were talking about.“.

Seriously, I intentionally made her arms thicker than Ratchet’s. In general she’s more muscular and has a slightly heavier frame despite her sharing a lot of animations I wanted to push it further with thicker limbs and making her heavier overall, but didn’t have the opportunity – Xavier – Art Comms Open April 1st! (@ xavierck3d) June 11, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The team has been using the codename Gadget for a period of time. However, many felt this name was too ’80s, citing Inspector Gadget.

Thankfully, the name Rivet was eventually suggested which is, of course, the official one.

Source: Eurogamer.net.