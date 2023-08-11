Ratchet and Clank Rift Apartwhich we are talking about in our review, is chronologically the last of the various PlayStation exclusive ports released so far on pc, and very often the latter have not proved to be very brilliant from a technical point of view. This review therefore, a little more technical than the initial one published for the PS5 version, aims to answer a simple question: Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is actually a title that is also valid outside the confines of PlayStation 5? How is it optimized? Let’s find out together!

Also valid on PC, but at the beginning…

As often happens with unpublished releases, the arrival at Day 1 of a title may carry some problematic to be resolved in the following days with patches. It is a practice admittedly little appreciated by users, because it brings into our homes products that are not initially impeccable and with defects often found with more in-depth playtests. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, in its PC version, belongs exactly to this category, and in fact needed a patch to fix most of the problems. Before continuing, however, it is good to clarify on which configuration we tried the porting of the title of Insomniac:

Intel i7-10700k CPU

Nvidia Rtx 3070 gpu with 8 gb of VRam

32GB of Ram at 2800Mhz

Title installed on SSD (therefore without any limitations found with HDD or even with Micro SD used on Steam Deck).

For the less accustomed it is one medium/high configuration, considering that the components are not the most recent, but at the same time the technical progress in the last 2-3 years has been anything but clear. Also it is a PC well above the one that corresponds to the recommended configuration on Steam:

Usually the recommended configurations do not necessarily correspond to what is recommended to have to play with maximum details, if anything they imply those that are more indicated to play with a great level of detail without worries. The PC monitor used to test the game is a 2K with a refresh rate of 144Hz, so we didn’t use 4K and we didn’t try the maximum details offered by the game.

Despite all the aforementioned factors, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, even after the patch, struggles a bit not to lose framerate as soon as you try to add some Ray-Tracing to details just below maximum, something that should be instead manageable from our configuration counting which one is recommended (and we would like to clarify that by “loss of framerate” we mean drop below 60 fps, it would be madness to complain about going from 120 to 107 for example). The DLSS can give a little help in this sense, but even activating it, some drops still persist during the most hectic game phases. Before the patch the situation was much worse, and also clearly: we are talking about drops that also arrived well under 20 fps peak minimum despite, we repeat, a configuration much higher than the recommended one, remaining below 4k and without maximizing any graphic settings, not even the basic ones unrelated to Ray-Tracing.

Patch that doesn’t fully solve all the problems anyway, it just goes to smooth to allow for a noticeably smoother gaming experience. However, when the screen fills up with enemies and we start firing into the pile, generating many particles and also spawning of assets (specifically the various bolts / small mechanical materials used as game currency) the fluidity of Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart on PC limps a bitsometimes leading to unwanted and generally avoidable hits with a higher framerate.

To you the choice

However, it must be said that activating ray tracing and with very high details Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart shines strongly on PC, with many effects and a remarkable graphic quality, especially in the reflections of the materials and in the play of light. The effect it gives is that of a high-budget animated film which, however, can also be played, and we’re not talking about mere graphics.

There was also a lot of care inexpressiveness and animations, obviously very caricatured, but by stylistic choice. The PC version also allows you to push further on the fur of the characters who have it, such as Ratchet and Rivet themselves, however almost impressive we would advise not to overdo it with that specific graphic setting. Keeping it high without maximizing it still makes it visually good, doesn’t impact too much on performance and keeps the aesthetics of the two protagonists a little more cartoony.

Obviously it will also and above all be up to your personal preferences to decide how to adjust such graphic and visual settings. Good news in a general sense is that although Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart may be an added value, visually, with the details brought to the top And very nice even without Ray-Tracing, and we would like to advise you to set the maximum details with Ray-Tracing disabled (especially if, as in our case, your PC struggles to offer stable performance with both). Again, obviously, the choice is up to you based on your preferences, but it is generally appreciable that Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart for PC is a port with lots of flexibility for graphics settingswhich perhaps is due but certainly not taken for granted.

What about mouse and keyboard?

Final mention for i controls with mouse and keyboard, which are always a wild card with console exclusive ports. We can say that Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart it passed the test well of the change of peripheral, although it is clearly a title designed to be played with a pad. The mouse helps a lot in aim more precisely, obviously, but almost always i enemies in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart they are Very big and easy to hit, even more so if you use a weapon like the Punisher which is practically a shotgun with even more range.

However, the fact that Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart has the concept of head shot, Therefore shooting that specific area of ​​the body increases the damage dealt and in the long run it saves ammo. If you are an inveterate PC gamer and you are unable to aim using the pad stick, it could be a more than valid reason to rely on the dear old mouse, which it is advisable to have in a “gaming” version (therefore with at least a couple of keys on the side on which to assign the actions that are considered most important in a fight, for example we used it for the Ghost Shot). Moreover, if you do not like the default mapping of the commands, as per tradition for any self-respecting PC game, you can remap everything to your liking and find the square that you prefer most.

Definitely

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is a good PC portafter the day one patch also excellent in many respects but maybe it hasn’t really been optimized to the fullest. THE cough, so to speak, from time to time they show up in very excited situations, but compared to 1.0 the leap forward has been considerable, hoping that perhaps it will be further shored up. However, to make up for a fluidity that is not always granite there are a very good feeling with mouse and keyboard commands and excellent flexibility in the graphic settings, which allows you to add a couple more compromises if necessary and have much more convincing performance, if you aimed mainly at the framerate. Very different from a console which often significantly lowers details and resolution in performance mode, when perhaps on a PC it is enough to lower the shadows a tad bit and little else, and you get to 60 fps even without necessarily throwing everything down. We have not had the opportunity to test it on Hard Disks other than the SSD supplied with our PC, but it goes without saying that if you don’t use an SSD (and if you don’t have a CPU powerful enough to make up for a minimum) uploads won’t help not at all, indeed.

Better to play it on PC or PS5 then? If you already own the Sony console and have a PS Plus Extra subscription, you will find it included for free, and the differences between the two versions will never be significant if you don’t have a powerful PC, even if not too much, like for example the one that we used.

The answer to this question therefore cannot be objective and depends on each case, but one thing is certain: compared to ports of other Sony titles released in the pastabove all that of Horizon and The Last of Us Part 1, this time the patch was placed in a much more sudden and effective way and therefore we hope that we continue along these lines, perhaps directly from Day 1 given that, if we hadn’t waited for the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart evaluation patch for PC, we would have been much more severe.