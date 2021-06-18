As per tradition, Insomniac he inserted, even in the new Ratchet & Clank, a reference to his former employee Dan Johnson, passed away in 2006.

To find out was a player, who on Reddit shared his discovery: you can see the exact location to this address, covered by one spoiler alert.

Johnson used to fit into the games he worked on: in the dedicated page of Fandom dedicated to the R&C series you can see the list of his bizarre cameos.

Well, after the sad death of the artist, Insomniac he continued to include it in games, in one way or another, to pay homage to him. In practically all of his games aside Ratchet: Deadlocked is Ratchet and Clank: Going Mobile. Ratchet and Clank: Size Matters is Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destructionin fact, they were also dedicated to Johnson’s own memory. The renewed presence of the easter egg is definitely a good thing and we invite you to hunt down this little secret too!

Source: Gamesradar