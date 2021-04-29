More Clank for your bucks.
If you’re eagerly awaiting the release of Insomniac’s upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, there’s not much longer to go. Set directly after the events of Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus, Rift Apart is shaping up to be something very special indeed, especially if the 15 minutes of gameplay footage we witnessed during the recent State of Play is anything to go by.
We can’t wait to rip through multiple dimensions as Rivet as we take on the evil Emperor Nefarious. And now, with just over a month to go until you can explore the cross-dimensional worlds of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, we’ve gathered a list of the best places to pre-order the game ahead of its official release on 11th June.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order (Standard Edition)
It’s worth noting that most retailers include a policy that will refund you any price difference in the pre-order price, so don’t be worried if it ends up dropping a little before launch.
UK
US
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order (Digital Deluxe Edition)
If you’re not fussed about owning a physical version of the game, a pre-order for the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe edition can be purchased directly via the PlayStation store (both in the US and UK) and includes some great Additional features.
In addition to getting the full game, the Digital Deluxe edition also comes bundled with a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, 20 Raritanium (in-game upgrade materials), a photo mode sticker pack and five armor sets. Not bad for £ 79.99 / $ 79.99.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order bonuses
If you choose carefully when it comes to selecting the retailer you want to pre-order from, not only will you save money, but you’ll be able to bag yourself some pre-order bonuses too – digital download codes in this case.
If you pre-order Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart you’ll get early access to the Pixelizer weapon from 2016’s Ratchet and Clank, as well as the Carbonox armor which first appeared in Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando.
We all like saving money, and we do our best to make sure you can save as much as possible on the latest video games, hardware and tech accessories.
For more on the latest bargains and promotions, whether it’s cheap pre-orders, gift guides or best-ofs, make sure you visit the Jelly Deals website and follow Jelly Deals on Twitter.
