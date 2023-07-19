













The first thing you should know about Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PC is that the loading times to jump between dimensions will not depend exclusively on whether you have an SSD or an NVMe M.2 installed on your computer.

According to the information available, the team behind the development of this installment used a technology called DirectStorage. This ensures short load times, and at high graphics settings, GPU decompression is used to stream resources in the background while you play.

DirectStorage is developed to fully utilize the speed of fast PCIe NVMe SSDs, however the technology is also backwards compatible with SATA SSDs and even more traditional drives.

This translates into that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PC can always use the same technology to load the information, regardless of the storage device you have in your system.

What do you need to be able to run Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart with Ray Tracing?

The moment you were waiting for so long has arrived. PlayStation made public the necessary requirements to run Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PC. It is worth noting if you want RTX you are going to need something more than a 2080.

Source: PlayStation

If you notice, the recommended 1080p at 60 frames per second requires an RTX 2060 or, failing that, an RX 5700 with an Intel Core i5-11400 processor or a Ryzen 5 5600. These latest processors have at least 6 cores and 12 threads, which are key to the experience.

Playing at 1440p and 60 frames, which is “high”, you will already require a minimum of an RTX 3060ti, which is more or less modest. With the processor it is more or less the same as with the prerequisites.

Jump into ray tracing with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart You are already going to ask for an RTX 3070 at 1440p or a 4080 if you are already looking for 4K. In the RAM section, it will require 32 GB.

We’ll see how this work is done by the Nixxes team, the development studio in charge of this port. Will you play this Insomniac title on PC? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

