As you already know, sony is having an era in which its exclusives are also adding to the world of pcthis has happened with Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, The Last of Us Part I and some more. However, there are some titles that resisted reaching this platform of windowsamong them is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

The present day PlayStation has confirmed that this adventure developed by Insomniac Games will be adding to the catalog of Steam, this with different optimization options ranging from fps to super widescreen resolution. Of course, those who connect a Dualsense to its pc they will have the full experience.

This is the description it puts sony of the game:

The PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart features ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels to choose from and newly added ray-traced shadows for natural light in outdoor areas This allows for realistic shadows with natural gradients in softness. We know that many PC gamers enjoy gaming on ultra-wide monitors. For them, we’ve added support for 21:9, 32:9, and up to 48:9 resolutions for three-monitor setups. Both gameplay and cutscenes are optimized for ultra-wide screens. This is made possible by our engineers, artists, and QA team who have analyzed the game and adjusted all cinematics to ensure compatibility with widescreen aspect ratios.

The release date for the game is next July 27th. arrives at Steam and Epic Games Store.

Via: sony

Editor’s note: With this, two more games would need to reach the PC, those are God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. I guess by the end of the year one of them will end up on Steam.