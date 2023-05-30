Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is getting a PC release.

First shared by prolific and reliable leaker bilbil-kun, Sony and Insomniac Games made the news official this afternoon.

Here’s a trailer for Rift Apart on PC.

This PC version of Ratchet and Clank’s latest outing will feature ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels to choose from and newly added ray-traced shadows for natural light in outdoor areas.

Additionally, it will provide support for 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups. Meanwhile, both gameplay and cutscenes are optimized for ultra-wide screens.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be released on July 26 for PC, with pre-orders available now. If you choose to pre-order, you will get early in-game access to the Pixelizer Weapon and the Carbonox Armor set.



You can pre-order now on Steam and epic.

Eurogamer was full of praise for Rift Apart on its PlayStation 5 release in 2021, with our Chris calling it “another lesson in laid-back, unpretentious fun”.

“It’s just pure craft, pure fun, pure video games – all the brilliant, bizarre ideas this studio has just thrown at the wall and all of them sticking. The only thing it lacks – apart from maybe a tiny bit of restraint – is pretence ,” he wrote in his review.

“There’s no self-seriousness, no po-faced melodrama, no insecurity about the form. A game that’s happy to be a game, in a familiar, cuddly shape.”



As for Sony, in recent years, the company has ported several of its console exclusives over to PC. These have included the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Days Gone.

Some of these ports have had a better reception than others. Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for example, both received praise from Digital Foundry on their PC release.

On the flip side, the likes of The Last of Us Part 1 failed to wow, with Alex Battaglia recently noting this PC port arrived “in a pretty desperate state” back in March.

Meanwhile, PlayStation head Jim Ryan recently stated he believes Sony’s current strategy of releasing games on PC several years after their console launch is working well, and fans find the extra wait for a PC port “acceptable”.