The more time passes, the more it seems that this generation of consoles is apartial evolution than the previous one, which in turn did not already represent a huge step forward on the technological front. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X they are two well-built and balanced consoles, with solutions that have significantly improved usability in terms of “Quality of Life”, but those who expected a revolution will probably have stayed disappointed so far, and the latest news only adds to that feeling. The latest one arrived yesterday, with final confirmation that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart can run on PC even without the PS5’s magic SSD. It may seem small, but we should remember how many months we spent listening to the bombastic declarations of developers and producers who extolled the revolution in data management guaranteed only and only by the particular solid-state memory architecture of the new PlayStation.

The SSD was the workhorse of Sony and of the “fastest console in history”, only to find itself with tests that on loading times did not demonstrate these substantial differences. At the very least, the idea remained that such advanced data access was actually an evolutionary step with some weight in terms of game design, since the title Insomniac, according to its creators, would have been “impossible on other platforms” due to its use of data. Eventually even this belief fell, with the game that can also work with an old mechanical hard drive. Obviously we are talking about a minimum configuration, but it does not take away from the fact that from a conceptual point of view there is nothing ever seen in the game and in its way of exploiting the PS5 hardware. In truth, several industry experts have been supporting it for some time, but having it confirmed only adds another proof to the idea that the new generation doesn’t have much that is substantially new.

We have seen something similar with the ray tracing, which should have been the revolutionary new solution for managing global illumination and the rendering of various graphic effects on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S but has practically not yet been seen in action properly on consoles, suggesting that the hardware of these platforms are simply not ready yet. From this point of view, even the architecture of the Xbox Series X continues to be a mystery: its substantial GPU with 52 Compute Unite capable of delivering 12 TeraFLOPS of computational power seems to have not yet been exploited properly, with a design that it seemed to guarantee enough breadth to favor the use of ray tracing. Instead, we find ourselves with a Halo Infinite still without this feature (despite having been announced) and with a Forza Motorsport that could only have it in the PC version, despite Turn10’s promises.

Meanwhile I am almost 3 years have passed since the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which is almost halfway through the standard console lifecycle, and cross-gen games still dominate the scene. All this puts into a different perspective all the amazing discussions that took place just a few years ago about the incredible technical upgrades that we could see with new hardware, from the 12 TeraFLOPS that hardly emerges convincingly to the wonder SSD that has so far changed little or nothing of the way to develop games and stage worlds. This doesn’t mean that the new consoles are disappointing, mind you, but it is simply another proof of how well the value of certain statements should be weighed in the launch periods of new hardware. It is also true that the generation has found it difficult to start due to the major production problems experienced in the Covid period, therefore the development of new projects has also been slowed down and diverted to a wider audience that included last generation platforms, humiliating a bit the progressive momentum, but after three years a not too enthusiastic assessment can perhaps be made.

