M.Wait a minute, wasn’t the world of the forties in black and white at all? Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson), who is a lonely detective and femme fatale at the same time, drives her turquoise-colored car to the Californian village of a thousand souls, Lucia, where the sky is a colorful painting. She exchanges the red “R” on her chest for the blue uniform of the local psychiatry. Unfortunately, she bites her shrill-red lips, which she puts on again before her crooked moves. If your plan works and there is another catastrophe, the picture even turns red or bright green.

The costumes, equipment and post-production of the psychological thriller series “Ratched”, which hits Netflix today, mock the genre of film noir. Ratched has a rainbow of expensive costumes available for private missions; and colorful headscarves, as they are copied from the film stars of their time. Every appearance of her has a calculated meme potential, serves as a symbol for a woman’s weapons. The wardrobe, but also the deafening soundtrack of this series, which emerged from a five-year deal between its creator Ryan Murphy and Netflix, seem completely over-produced. This color fireworks cost eleven million dollars.

This may sound risky to the layperson

That the head nurse Ratched – according to a survey by the “American Film Institute”, the second largest villain in film history – can be manipulative was known from Ken Kesey’s psychiatric novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1962) and Miloš Forman’s film of the same name ( 1975). In the new series, which turns the tables and looks for a diagnosis for the character of the sister by imagining a background and flashbacks a dark childhood for her, Ratched is also a con man. With a fake invitation and several intrigues, she sneaks her new job and then her powerful position in the clinic.

Why all the theater? Just in time for Ratched’s first day at work in Lucia, the “priest-killer” Edmund Tolleson (Finn Wittrock) is admitted and thus escapes the death penalty. To be on the safe side, he is quartered in the asylum’s wine cellar, where he does push-ups and receives a conspiratorial visit from his new sister. At least at the dance ball of the staff and patients, he can return to the surface. That may sound risky to the layman with a serial killer like Tolleson, but it is only logical as the next step. Since the chief physician Dr. Hanover (Jon Jon Briones) likes to drink cocktails, there are a lot of bar knives lying around within Tolleson’s reach anyway. And even before the romantic ball evening, Mildred Ratched often takes the faces of patients or colleagues between her gentle hands to whisper something intimate to them. So everything according to protocol.

Her biggest scam: The famous name from Kesey’s novel

In the election campaign, the Tolleson case then becomes a political issue, as psychiatric practice has actually been for decades. Here the fronts are simpler: First, the governor (Vincent D’Onofrio) wants to be a progressive reformer. “Heal, not punish” is his motto, he declares war on psychological suffering by loosening state funds for the clinic in Lucia. Dr. Hanover thinks he is just before the therapy revolution and tries everything he can get his hands on: lobotomy, hypnosis or LSD. But the way the governor cuts his steak and cracks sexist jokes, it is clear that he is not too serious about the reforms. Soon he would rather see human flesh burn.

Whatever the U-turns and revelations of the eight hour-long episodes, Ratched committed the greatest deception when she was given the famous name from Kesey’s novel. The series thus arouses false expectations. Franchising is only worthwhile if you want to address at least roughly the same audience as the original. This is not the case here. The anthology series “American Crime Story”, for which Ryan Murphy already worked with Sarah Paulson and Jon Jon Briones, is the wrong reference because it is too serious. The current series is more closely related to another American story: The “American Horror Story” from Murphy’s pen. Like there, he shoots his powder on “Ratched” for grotesques and horror. He’s so good in the former that you can laugh at his plot capers. Six of the characters alone will leave for Mexico.

And for the latter, the horror, the psychiatry of the time is a real Eldorado. The whole exposure of the patients is that they appear for a torture sentence presented to them as treatment. Especially the “hydrotherapy” for homosexual women is only suitable for viewers 16 and over, as recommended by Netflix. This is a lockable bathtub, the water of which can be heated as desired. At the latest, when the authors swap each time the scene changes which nurse has nerves like wire ropes and which one they are exposed to – both clichés in themselves – the pain limit has been reached.

Ratched is available on Netflix.