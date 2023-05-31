During chapter 230 of “There is room at the bottom”, Alessia and Macarena had a difficult time. After arriving at the gallery, ‘Maca’ heard a strange sound that came from a rat. Seeing her, they both began to scream in fright and Jimmy’s girlfriend climbed on top of her, her aunt. After that, Mike’s fiancée realized that the rodent had ruined two high-value paintings.

This made Diego Montalbán’s daughter nervous, since she related the appearance of the animal to the food he left in the gallery. Although, on her first day, she did well selling breads and desserts, she now finds herself grieved with her aunt for what happened. VIDEO: America TV