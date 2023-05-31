In “Al fondo hay sitio”, Macarena and Alessia got a big scare after seeing a rodent walking through the gallery. What did the animal do with the paintings?
- Fans of “In the background there is room” praise that Francesca confronts the rabid Diego: “He has a street”
- “The Little Mermaid” made reference to Peru: Sebastian almost became ceviche
During chapter 230 of “There is room at the bottom”, Alessia and Macarena had a difficult time. After arriving at the gallery, ‘Maca’ heard a strange sound that came from a rat. Seeing her, they both began to scream in fright and Jimmy’s girlfriend climbed on top of her, her aunt. After that, Mike’s fiancée realized that the rodent had ruined two high-value paintings.
This made Diego Montalbán’s daughter nervous, since she related the appearance of the animal to the food he left in the gallery. Although, on her first day, she did well selling breads and desserts, she now finds herself grieved with her aunt for what happened. VIDEO: America TV
#Ratatouille #AFHS #ruined #Maca #gallery #future #Alessia
Leave a Reply