Countryside Kickstarters Of RATATAN continues quickly. The spiritual sequel of Patapon has surpassed i 75 million yen donated by fans and for this reason the developers of Ratata Arts And TVT have officially confirmed that the game, as well as on pcwill be released on all consoles currently on the market: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The crowdfunding campaign has also passed the milestone of 50 millionwho have guaranteed a online mode. The 80 million next to be achieved will add a minigames to the package, while the 85 million are aimed at collaboration with the composer David Wise. Further goals will be announced later today.

Source: Ratata Arts Street Gematsu