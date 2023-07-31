Less than an hour, that’s the time it rattan – the new game from the creator of Patapon – needed to get the minimum amount for fund the project on Kickstarter. It is then sure, the game will be realized. At the time of writing, the amount raised is rising by the second and we are now at $158,000, with over 940 backers.

However, remember that the minimum figure is actually only one start point. There are other goals, as is typical for Kickstarter campaigns. In fact, Ratatan is asking for over 247,000 dollars to be able to enter the online mode and an undefined amount for the console version. In fact, we remind you that the only version guaranteed for the moment is the PC one.

If you also want to support Ratatan and buy one of the proposed versions through Kickstarters, you just have to go to this address.

The Kickstarter campaign also reports that the estimated release period is April 2025but we know that the dates indicated through Kickstarer are often very indicative and many things can happen that delay the publication.

There basic version of Ratatan available through Kickstarter is from 6,800 yen or about 43 euros. Includes digital game, beta access, and role as FEVER Baker on the official Discord channel. The physical version of the game costs around 53 euros.