rattan was announced at the 2023 BitSummit in Kyoto with a teasers: it is about the spiritual sequel to Pataponthe famous rhythm game released on PSP in 2007, developed by the same authors who will try to finance the project via Kickstarter.
As you will remember, Patapon has recently returned with a remaster that has revived the popularity of the series and its creator, Hiroyuki Kotani, is also betting on this for the success of the crowdfunding campaign which will start on July 31st.
“THE three main concepts of the game are over a hundred funny characters facing each other on the screen, battles for four players at the same time and more adventure and roguelike elements than Patapon,” explained producer Kazuto Sakajiri.
A comeback in style?
Hiroyuki Kotani has said he wants to create a Patapon-style experience but with some new features for a long time, and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of an agreement with Sony for the development of a real new chapter of the series in the future.
“Patapon was a very special experience at the time and reflected the development world of that era. We wanted to create another game like that for the modern age,” said the author.
For the moment there are no details or reference platforms for Ratatan: we will find out more about the project as soon as the relevant Kickstarter page appears, as mentioned on July 31st.
