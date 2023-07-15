rattan was announced at the 2023 BitSummit in Kyoto with a teasers: it is about the spiritual sequel to Pataponthe famous rhythm game released on PSP in 2007, developed by the same authors who will try to finance the project via Kickstarter.

As you will remember, Patapon has recently returned with a remaster that has revived the popularity of the series and its creator, Hiroyuki Kotani, is also betting on this for the success of the crowdfunding campaign which will start on July 31st.

“THE three main concepts of the game are over a hundred funny characters facing each other on the screen, battles for four players at the same time and more adventure and roguelike elements than Patapon,” explained producer Kazuto Sakajiri.