The campaign is active from today Kickstarters Of rattanthe new rhythm and strategy title from the creators of Patapon. The campaign aims to 20 million yen (127,605 €) expected for the PC version and 75 million for the console versions. At the time of writing, the money raised is around €325,000 from around 3,000 supporters.

In conjunction with the crowdfunding, a new trailer for the title was shared online. The campaign will expire on September 1st.

Ratatan – Kickstarter campaign launch trailer

Source: Ratata Arts Street Gematsu