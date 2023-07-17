During BitSummit Let’s Go!! Ratata Arts And TVT they revealed RATATANa new rhythm action game from the creator of Patapon, previously referred to under the working name of Project Jabber Wocky.

The title will be funded by a Kickstarters which will start next July 31st. Platforms, release date and further details have not yet been announced, but news is expected on July 29 in view of the opening of crowdfunding.

In the project staff we will find Hiroyuki Kotani (game designer of Patapon), the producer Kazuto Sakajiri (The Eye of Judgment) and the composer Kenmei Adachi (Patapon, LocoRoco, Gran Turismo). See the announcement trailer below.

RATATAN – Announcement Trailer

Source: Ratata Arts Street Gematsu