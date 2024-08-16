Home World

The fringed water spider was actually considered to be as good as extinct. But now it is spreading again in Great Britain. © M. Woike/blickwinkel/IMAGO

The fringed water spider can reach the size of a rat. This species was almost extinct, but a breeding program has increased its numbers significantly.

Norfolk – The Bordered Water Spider is native to almost all of Europe, but almost extinctResearchers in Great Britain therefore wanted to ensure the survival of this species and started a breeding program. This was so successful that the spider is now spreading rapidly. Even a few facts about the animal are enough to make arachnophobes sweat with fear: the fringed water spider can walk on water and the females are the size of a rat.

Spider breeding program in Great Britain: Almost 4,000 breeding females

The fringed water spider is under strict protection. In 2010 it was threatened with extinction in Great Britain, as the DailyMail reported. Only a handful of these spiders were left. But thanks to the breeding campaign, there are now 3,750 breeding females in the British county of Norfolk in the east of England alone. From a species conservation perspective, this is an enormous success“These spiders play an important role in maintaining the rich aquatic diversity […]“, Mid Yare Nature Reserve site manager Tim Strudwick told the British newspaper.

The fringed water spider feeds on fish and is “impressively large”

“The females are not only impressively large, but also beautiful – they are really something special,” Strudwick continues. The animal can even walk on water when hunting for prey. The spider feeds on other spiders, dragonfly larvae or water striders, but sometimes also on tadpoles or even fish. The fringed water spiders particularly like to stay near wetlands and moors near slow-flowing water.

The animals are “quite shy, but easier to see from June to September,” Strudwick explained to the DailyMailThe fringed water spider is completely harmless to humans. The situation is different with the brown violin spider, for example: This poisonous species is mainly found in the Mediterranean region, such as Italy, Spain and Greece. A man recently died on the Italian island of Sicily after being bitten by the animal while gardening. In Germany, however, the Nosferatu spider is continuing to spread.