An 18-year-old young man who had been arrested for the crime of the Federal Police officer Micaela Romero (23), last August in Quilmes, and who should have been under house arrest granted by the Justice, was arrested on suspicion of having committed a robbery in Florencio Varela.

This is Lautaro Vega (18), alias “Rata”, who was arrested this Thursday accused of having committed a motochorro attack on two women.

According to police sources, Vega, who was supposed to be serving a house arrest, was recognized by one of the victims of that robbery and provided the information to the investigators, so the police from the 1st. de Quilmes managed to arrest him in the last hours.

Investigators assured that the young man is the same man who had been arrested last August, along with an accomplice, as a suspect in the murder of PFA officer Romero.

The crime of the police occurred on the morning of August 16, at around 7 a.m., when the officer was dressed in civilian clothes and, together with a friend, went to buy cigarettes at a store located at 395 street and Carlos Pellegrini avenue, of Quilmes.

In those circumstances, six criminals on three motorcycles They were intercepted for theft and, without a word, one of them shot Romero, who was without his service weapon.

According to the sources, two 17-year-olds had been arrested for this crime, one of them Vega, who turned 18 last December, who were at the disposal of the prosecutor of the Quilmes Juvenile Criminal Responsibility Court, María Julia Botasso.

The Juvenile Responsibility Justice finally granted Vega home detention late last year, investigators said.

Meanwhile, in the case for the robbery, the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 6 of Quilmes intervenes, in charge of Mariana Curra Zamaniego, who ordered the arrest of the accused and will investigate it in the next few hours.

With information from Télam

GL