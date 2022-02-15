People’s Artist of Russia Nikolai Rastorguev, on the eve of his 65th birthday, described his ideal birthday. The musician spoke about how he plans to celebrate the anniversary at a press conference at the Izvestia Information Center on Tuesday, February 15.

“For as long as I can remember I have been traveling all the time, always at work on my birthday. As for the ideal birthday, in general, I think a folk artist should wake up after 12 noon, since he falls asleep around 5 in the morning. And I would like that on this day they didn’t call so much – only the closest ones. Birthday should be a free day. On this day, it is important to think about yourself, how good you feel, with whom you feel good. That’s what to do with those, ”said the artist.

At the same time, he added that he was ready for any impromptu from friends and fans, noting that “it’s better not to have something planned in advance, but something unexpected.”

The musician also admitted that he usually does not watch his concerts and rarely listens to Lube records, as it is unusual for him to see himself from the outside. Answering the question of how quickly he writes his songs, Rastorguev said that “two – two and a half hours is enough, and this is with a smoke break.” At the same time, he noted that he is always trying to find intonations that are close to him and consonant with many, which is why the songs of “Lube” so coincide with the times.

Nikolai Rastorguev will celebrate his birthday on February 21st.

“Lube” will celebrate the anniversary of Rastorguev with performances in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Festive concerts of the group will take place at the Crocus City Hall on February 22 and 23 (Moscow) and on February 26 at the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall (St. Petersburg).