The coach and former footballer Massimo Rastelli made some statements to Radio Mars on current issues in the Azzurri home. To follow the main words of him.

“In 433 it is better Zielinski, who is very flexible and in the possession phase as a mezzala can become an attacking midfielder. It can be a 433 then during the game they move and who better than Zielinski can play the two roles: midfielder in the defensive phase and attacking midfielder. Who more than Spalletti can appreciate strengths and weaknesses. This can be the year of consecration, he is a player who can show his potential. Certainly 35-40 million is not peanuts. We need to understand the will of the coach and the club. ”

“There can be this change. The market conditions, it makes you lose symbolic players and you have to have the courage to turn the page. Napoli has a very good coach who always manages to build a good game, it is clear that the new players must be good at coming back. inside as quickly as possible. Simeone it would be a great buy but will have Osimhen up front, I don’t know if it would be worthwhile for him to be a backup striker even if in a great team. Defence? Napoli lost one of the strongest in the world, Rrahmani took a year to settle in and had Koulibaly Neighbor. It takes time”.

