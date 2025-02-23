



Jagoba razatecoach of RCD Mallorcaattended the media at the press conference prior to the duel before the Seville next Monday. The Balearic team coach shared his sensations before the game that will be held at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The Mallorca ended last week a bad streak of results with his victory against UD Las Palmas, although Arrasate urged his team to defend better to get a good result in Nervión. «It is hard to win, especially in the second round, because all teams play a lot. The team that can argue with a couple of consecutive victories will make a very large leap. Winning tomorrow we get sixth, but if Sevilla beats us and beats us too. Everything is to be decided. We have broken that streak of defeats and that is fine, but we cannot stop, ”said the Basque coach.

«I see all the games I can and I am aware that the first five are to another story. There are nine teams in which there is not so much score difference. Beyond thinking if one result or another suits us, There will be many direct clashes. To stay in those positions we have to call the sock in matches like tomorrow», Also said.

The coach of Mallorca had good words to Sevilla: «It is a team that I like. New project, with new coach, new players and I think It already has quite mechanized automatisms. The people above are in a great moment, they are making a goal, they are being unbalanced. The team has gone more and will be fully in this fight. It will be a difficult game, it is a rival that I like how it plays. We will demand the best version of ours ».









It also razed the emotional value of the duel: «You play the last one and you know where you can finish the day and you also add that it is now a direct rival. Emotional will be an important game».