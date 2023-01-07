Next weekend will officially decree the start of the season 2022-2023 of Formula E, one of the richest ever in terms of innovations from a technical and sporting point of view. TO Mexico Cityin fact, the official debut of the Gen3 single-seaters will materialize in a particular way, but there is also anticipation for other debuts, above all linked to the teams: from the Italian Maserati to the British McLarenheir to Mercedes.

Furthermore, the return to this competition will be recorded with the Woking team René Rast, three-time DTM champion and two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The German, less fortunate with the single-seaters than in the GT categories, will return after his last experience with Audi in 2020-2021with the main objective of winning his first victory in Formula E. A goal that the 36-year-old will try to achieve despite a year’s absence and the difficulties associated with the characteristics of the current cars, decidedly different from those belonging to Gen2: “I have old memories of the Gen2 car, e Sometimes I try to adapt that driving style to the Gen3, but it doesn’t work – explained to Autosport – it’s still hard for me to adjust, even though I had a year break. I’ve never been a driver who jumps in the car and immediately goes full throttle. I always need to work to get to that point, and I’m still doing it. It was a bit difficult for me at the beginning, and I have to find the last two tenths. I’m still not 100% happybut that’s why I’m working a lot.”

From a human and professional point of view, Rast also commented on the sensations he is experiencing in a team like McLaren, very attentive to detail and eager to do well in another single-seater category after its recent debut in IndyCar, always alive its tradition of winning team with the great history it boasts in F1: “It’s definitely a different reality, and I had to adjust a bit – he added – but in general i have to say that I was impressed by everyone who works within the team. They are at a very, very high professional level, ed it is an honor to race for McLarenit would be for everyone. In the racing world, they have a historical background: so many great drivers have driven here, and being one of them now is a great pleasure. The people who work at McLaren have a great attention to detail, they take care of everything and want to be sure that any testing they do is of the quality to get the desired results. Once done, conclusions are drawn and they move in one direction or the other. It’s a very analytical way of doing motorsport, and I think so very professional“.