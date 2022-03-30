Not just the goals. In Turkey the Sassuolo striker showed all his flexibility and modernity. The new course will be born around him, Chiesa and Scamacca. Here are all the eligible candidates ready to board the blue train
If it were “only” for the two goals, then we should also consider Turkey’s not so exciting technical figure, a fair amount of marking freedom, the mistakes of the defense. But it’s not just a question of goals. Giacomo Raspadori, 22, almost the same age as Paolo Rossi at the Mundial of Argentina, was the ideal match for the interpretation of the role.
#Raspadori #symbol #flexible #Italy #faces #Mancinibis
Leave a Reply