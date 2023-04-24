The attacker, as soon as he entered the field, mocked the black and whites in the 93rd minute, after a goal disallowed by Di Maria with Var. Now for the Tricolor Spalletti only needs mathematics

Napoli beat Juve after a scorching final with a goal from Giacomo Raspadori, Juventus missed, and the celebration of the Scudetto is approaching: the tricolor can arrive as early as the next day if the Azzurri win against Salernitana and Lazio will not go beyond the draw against the ‘Inter. Many regrets for the bianconeri, who remain third in the standings despite the third consecutive knockout in Serie A, above all for the two goals disallowed in the final (at 0-0) for Di Maria and Vlahovic.

SOULE’ AND NDOMBELE — Slow start. Allegri launches Soulé together with Miretti from the first minute on the trocar in tow of Milik (with Vlahovic initially on the bench), while in defense he flanks Gatti and Rugani with Danilo. Spalletti’s novelty is Ndombele in midfield in place of Zielinski. See also Sampdoria, Murru disqualified with Juventus. Augello in front of his "black beast"

CATS RISK — Juve-Napoli ignites with two shots from distance (by Cuadrado and Ndombele), but at the start the public experiences the greatest thrill when Szczesny performs a dribbling as beautiful as it is risky on Lozano. Just before half an hour Rabiot tries to unlock the game with his mix of strength and technique. The Frenchman burns Olivera, then serves a tight cross in the center of the area. None of the Juventus players, however, managed to take advantage of it. A few minutes later Gatti risked big who, in an attempt to stop Kvaratskhelia, hit the Georgian with a handful, who remained on the ground for a few minutes. The referee Fabbri and the Var (above all) fly over. Gatti breathes a sigh of relief and in the end of the half he saves Juventus with a great recovery on Lozano, who sins of selfishness (Kvaratskhelia was free on the left). The match speeded up: Rabiot in the slide let Anguissa feel all his physical overwhelming power, but this time the referee warned the Frenchman. See also Giant: Brignone dream, is third after the 1st heat. Outside Shiffrin and Bassino

THE WINNING JACK — Juve immediately at the start of the second half on the Soulé-Kostic axis. Napoli resists and then responds with two dangerous shots from Kvaratskhelia and Ndombele. At game time, Allegri redesigns the team: Miretti and Kostic out, Di Maria and Chiesa in. And shortly after, the Juventus coach also played the Fagioli card (in place of Soulé), while Spalletti inserted Zielinski and Elmas. And the latter activates Osimhen, who touches the net with a very poisonous shot at the edge of the post. The Nigerian striker gains confidence and meters (from the Juventus defenders) and at the perfect suggestion of Di Lorenzo he tries the great goal with a first intention conclusion that ends just over. Juve holds and ten minutes from the end goes close to 1-0: Gatti’s bank and Rugani’s acrobatics that goes wide. In the 38th minute Juve took the lead through Di Maria, who finished a black and white restart on goal. The Allianz Stadium rejoices, but the party is shut down by referee Fabbri who, after checking the Var, cancels the goal for Milik’s foul on Lobotka at the start of the action. Juventus insists. Vlahovic came in for the Pole in the 45th minute and shortly after found the winning deflection in front of goal on an assist from Chiesa. Goal? No. Because Federico touches the ball when he has already crossed the line. Thus, as often happens in football, in full recovery Napoli finds the winning goal with the substitute Raspadori who brings the Azzurri championship closer. The celebrations begin on the Napoli bench, while Allegri furioso leaves the bench early. See also New news from Naples about Ospina's injury

April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 23:43)

