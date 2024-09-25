“It is necessary to use the drugs already available correctly and create new ones. For the future, at the G7 we will talk about incentivizing research into new antibiotics. And to do so, Italy will propose “push” incentives, which favor research, and “pull” incentives, which guarantee that fundamental antibiotics will arrive in the future on a market that would otherwise not exist”. This was said by Guido Rasi, full professor of Microbiology and clinical microbiology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, former executive director, European Medicines Agency (EMA) and consultant to the Minister of Health, participating in the talk ‘Antimicrobial resistance. The challenge of investing in research’, available on the web and social channels of Adnkronos.