“There will be a vote on the current pharmaceutical package, about which there are many doubts. It is a pharmaceutical package created too long ago, for a generation of drugs that will tend to be replaced by new ones. This regulation is poorly suited to these new drugs.” This is what Guido Rasi, former executive director of the European Medicines Agency EMA, professor of Microbiology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, said when heard by Adnkronos on the sidelines of the “Europe in health” event. Challenges and opportunities for the future” promoted today by Ely Lilly in Rome.

Rasi also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the incentives proposed to prolong intellectual property, which is reduced by the new legislation: “They are not applicable in all circumstances and this places a disadvantage in investing precisely in those sectors of unmet medical need that are they want to encourage,” he added. “So – concluded Rasi – I probably don't see these types of incentives which could also be logical for another generation of drugs as adequate if we think five years from now and beyond”.