There is good news for the general public on the occasion of New Year. The museum of Rashtrapati Bhavan is going to reopen from January 5. An official statement released on Friday said. The museum complex was closed to the public on 13 March last year due to the corona virus epidemic, but now the reopening has made it possible for people to visit once again.

The statement said that the museum of Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain open on all days except government holidays and Mondays. But tourists will not be able to get the facility of booking on the spot, instead they will have to book their slot in advance. According to the statement, “Booking facility was earlier available on the spot, but has been temporarily postponed.”

Let us tell you that social distancing has also been taken care of to prevent infection. Four sails have been set to follow the rules. First shift has been kept at 9.30-11.00 am, second shift at 11.30-1.00 am, third shift at 1.30-3.00 pm and fourth shift at 3.30-500 pm. The statement said that maximum 25 visitors can go at a time.

The registration fee is nominal Rs 50 per viewer. In addition, people at risk of Kovid-19 have been advised to avoid excursions. Visitors will be required to follow the Kovid-19 protocol during the tour. They have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as before. Apart from this, they will need to download the Arogya Setu application on their mobile phones.

