Rashmi Desai expressed her desire to watch the recently released Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Sadak 2’ and also shared her excitement on social media. But due to this, people were trolled by Rashmi badly and abused and demanded to boycott her too.

The trollers questioned Rashmi Desai’s loyalty and also asked why did she not stand up for her friend Sushant Singh Rajput?

Let us tell you that ‘Road 2’ was released on the OTT platform on August 28 and Rashmi Desai, while expressing the excitement for Sanjay Dutt, wrote on Twitter, ‘I am desperate to see’ Road 2 ‘. I love Aditya and will definitely see Sanju Baba in the film. Get well soon. ‘

Did Rashmi write Alia’s name in the tweet? Users shared screenshots

As soon as this tweet, social media users took him on target and demanded to be Boycott. Some users have also shared screenshots of Rashmi’s old tweet, in which she also wrote the name of Alia Bhatt.



Rashmi gave clarification by issuing a statement

Rashmi Desai finally had to be clarified amidst the furore and issued a tweet and a statement. In a statement shared on the Twitter handle, Rashmi Desai wrote, ‘I was always demanding justice for Sushant and still stand by. There is no difficulty in this. I have grown up watching Sanjay Dutt and I love him very much. I respect him. I have liked every film from ‘Vaastav’ and ‘Munnabhai’ and I am his fan. I am one of the millions of fans who want to see Sanjay Dutt spreading his magic on the screen. Especially when he will be away from the screen for some time due to treatment.