Rashmi Desai has now come in between the Ankita Lokhande and Shibani Dandekar controversy. Rashmi has shown her support to Ankita and said that she is a big star and does not need two second fame as Shibani has alleged.

Rashmi wrote that by sharing Instagram stories, you are a big star and people have given you love in your avatar. Ankita You do not need to prove anything to anyone. I love you.

Rashmi also said here that, Shibani has no right to speak on Ankita’s relationship because Sushant was not a star when she started dating Sushant. Rashmi further said that, the mind of the people has become so small that they cannot feel their line and cross them. I really respect and understand their pain but it is not right to blame anyone without any knowledge.

Rashmi further said that now this case is moving forward and different angles are being found. So do not accuse anyone till you know about his truth and 2 minutes fame. My Darling Ankita Lokhande does not need it, she is already a big star.

Let me tell you that earlier there was a debate between Ankita and Shibani about the fact that on one hand Ankita was accusing Riya that she was giving drugs to Sushant even while he was ill, while Shibani said that Ankita She needs 2 minutes of fame so she is doing it.