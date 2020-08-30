Cyber ​​bullying is a major problem in the era of social media. From TV stars to Bollywood and cricket stars, they face online trolling. Meanwhile, actress Rashmi Desai has reprimanded trolls commenting about her age on a post. Rashmi, while sharing a screenshot of the comment, has given a strong message to users who use profane language.

Rashmi writes- ‘Who are you? Do you have these thoughts for your mother, sister, girlfriend or any woman. This is what your parents or the environment around you has taught, or is your own dirty mind. It is really sad to see that people like you know how to write, but don’t know what to write. This is when you people lack education and you need it. I pity you, such a small dirty minded boy. ‘

Not only this, Rashmi Desai further explained how some people are spreading hatred in the world? He wrote, ‘These days it is easy to choose negativity and hate, but to be a star is not so easy. When it comes to spreading love, people find it difficult. When you have named your Instagram account #Love and #Star. how shameful it is.’