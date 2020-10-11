Football club “Ufa” announced the appointment of Rashid Rakhimov to the post of head coach.

Former coach of the Bashkir team Vadim Evseev canceled the contract by mutual agreement this week. After 10 RPL rounds, the team is in 15th place in the standings. Evseev explained that the reason for his departure was not only the team’s results this season.

As told TASS the general director of the Ufa club Rinat Shaibekov, the team has already been introduced to Rakhimov before the morning training session on Sunday.

“The task before him is one – to get Ufa out of the difficult situation in which the club found itself,” Shaibekov said.

The contract with the coach, who previously worked at Akhmat, was signed until the end of the season.