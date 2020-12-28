ICC Awards: The International Cricket Council named Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan as the best T20 international cricketer of the decade. After receiving this award, Rashid said that it is a special achievement for a player of a rising country like Afghanistan to win the International Cricket Council (ICC) Award for the best T20 international cricketer of the decade.

22-year-old leg-spinner Rashid is the highest bowler to take 89 wickets in T20 internationals in the last decade at an average of 12.62. He has taken four or more wickets three times in the innings and five or more wickets twice.

In the video posted on the ICC’s Twitter page, Rashid said, “After this award, I have no words to say. It is a special moment for me to get this award from an Afghanistan player, for my country and my fans.

Rashid said that in the coming years, now his focus will be on improving his batting skills. He said, “I have played for five years and my goal is to play 10 more years and perform well. I am doing well in bowling and in the coming years I will concentrate on contributing with the bat as well.

💬 “I am speechless after this award and happy for the fans. For someone from Afghanistan to get this award, it’s a special moment for me.” 📽️ Rashid Khan’s heartwarming reaction to winning the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade award 👏#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/l404BarWId – ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

About some memorable performances, Rashid said, “I have so many memorable moments in T20 cricket. I took five wickets for six against Ireland, including four wickets in four balls. It was a memorable performance.

He further said, “I cannot forget my performance of the 2016 T20 World Cup where I was second in the list of most wicket-takers. The performance against the then West Indies champion was also memorable. I took two wickets in that match and Marlon Samuels’ wicket was my best wicket in that World Cup.

