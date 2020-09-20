Veteran spinner Rashid Khan is one of the most dangerous bowlers to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having taken 55 wickets in three seasons. The Afghan spinner says that his focus is not on taking wickets but on bowling economically.

“Never thought of taking so many wickets,” said the world’s number one T20 bowler, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His best bowling economy rate in the IPL is 6.55 and average 21.69. Rashid said during the media conference ahead of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, ‘My focus is always on bowling economically for the team. When I bowl economically, the bowlers at the other end help take wickets.

He said, ‘I concentrate on putting the dot ball and putting pressure on the batsmen so that he can take the risk. My focus is on the needs of the team, which helps the team, that is important to me.

The 22-year-old said that he had five variations that surprised the batsmen. He said, ‘I have four to five ways to catch the ball. I use them on a wicket basis. These five grips help me to bowl differently because each type of ball pitches differently.



Rashid said, ‘I use them mixed. I have variety, so I need to use them well. I use my fingers and shoulders to accelerate. I am working hard on the new ball but I cannot improve it until I play in a longer format. I am trying to perfect it on the net because it is difficult to bowl in short format.