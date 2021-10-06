Hussain Rashid (Abu Dhabi)

Today, as we are proud to host Expo 2020 in the UAE and in the city of Dubai, the 31st anniversary of the death of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, passes by, after a life full of goodness, progress and great achievements, which made him an icon that adhered to the United Arab Emirates, and the Emirate Dubai historically and geographically.. the late took over the reins of the Emirate of Dubai in 1958 after the death of his late father, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, who was famous for several noble qualities, including piety, piety, asceticism and wisdom, and his mother is Sheikha Hessa bint Al Murr, have mercy on her God, the perfect personality who was known as the Mother of Goodness because of her noble qualities and qualities in the society at that time..

noble qualities

From this good environment, Sheikh Rashid acquired his characteristics from his parents, may God have mercy on them, which had a great impact on the formation of his distinctive and unique personality. With his vision of the future, he began planning and implementing Dubai to become a prestigious international city for trade and tourism, and with his efforts and follow-up to every big and small at that time, Dubai has now become one of the first global destinations in trade and tourism, in addition to an economic and social structure that made Dubai a safe haven for investors from different parts of the earth, and this is what was planned by its first architect, the builder of the modern renaissance of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, may God have mercy on him.

Wisdom and foresight

If we contemplate the life and career of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, we will find in them unique and bold stories at the same time, which were represented in the decisions and directions taken since the first steps to unify the region, and perhaps the most important fateful decision taken by Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed when he placed His hand is in the hand of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, to agree and work together alongside the founding fathers, for the unification of the region and the establishment of the United Arab Emirates.

Since he assumed the position of Vice President and Prime Minister of the State, in addition to being the ruler of Dubai, he has contributed with constructive and great efforts in building the comprehensive renaissance that the state has witnessed since its establishment, a renaissance witnessed by far and near. During his numerous visits and meetings in regional and international conferences in his official capacity or on behalf of Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, this is in addition to his great responsibilities as the ruler of Dubai. Globally on the world map, it is no wonder that the land of the United Arab Emirates is witnessing the largest and most prestigious exhibition (Expo 2020), which is the most important event in the world, with the presence of 192 countries with their cultures, experiences and history in the charming city of Dubai.

The march of achievements does not stop

The late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, with his thought, patience and wisdom, touching people’s feelings, feelings and needs, and his interaction with their aspirations, was able to face challenges and crises with confidence and foresight, as he worked on establishing large projects that were a good light for people, especially at the end of the fifties of the last century. And during the sixties, some important and vital projects were implemented in Dubai, and the huge projects that followed in the seventies and eighties, and whoever follows up on what was achieved on the land of Dubai during that period of prosperity and development, knows the role of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed in it with his meager capabilities and easy resources, but with his thought And his capabilities and ambition, which he could not stop at the limits of his present, but extended him to great distances from the vision of the future that he dreamed of for the homeland and citizens.

With his wisdom and insight, the late achieved his vision, ambitions and aspirations of his people, and today, with the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the march of achievements continues, and Dubai has become the city that does not know the impossible, with its wondrous charm, heritage, civilization and civilized buildings that dazzle all Whoever lives on its land or visits it, a city that imposes itself with high confidence on the world map, to be the most important city in the world in various important vital fields such as trade, finance, business, art and tourism, science and technology, education and entertainment. It also embraces the most prominent financial and trade centers in the world, due to the large number of banks and international companies Today, the Dubai International Financial Center is a leading center in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, which has qualified Dubai to be the preferred destination for entrepreneurs, and for the latest technological innovations. It is characterized by an ideal working environment, a world-class destination and a vibrant community. . Evidence of the achievements of Sheikh Rashid that remain in the memory of time and place are Dubai International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, Free Zone, Dubai Trade Centre, Al Maktoum Bridge, Clock Roundabout, Al Shindagha Tunnel and Al Garhoud Bridge, in addition to many major projects in the various emirates of the country.

Indefatigable character

Regarding his father’s biography, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, says: “Sheikh Rashid is my father, my teacher, my role model and my school in which I learned principles, values, morals, management and leadership, and the most important thing I learned from him was to love people and treat them well. He was the most eager to instill these two qualities in myself.. He, may God have mercy on him, was the most important thing for him to treat people and not offend any of them, no matter how wrong he had done. He is angry and does not show anything of it to others. He was interested in going to sleep with a clear conscience, not thinking that he had hurt a person even with a word.”

Regarding his father’s personality, His Highness says: “Whoever knows Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed understands the truth of this man I am talking about, and perhaps the talk will be short of elucidating his features and traits, not only because he is my father, but for the same rare personality and the extent of what he achieved in his life and the work he did in his community.” It is big under difficult circumstances that may not enable its owner to achieve his visions and ambitions.” Today, on the anniversary of his passing, tongues blaspheme him with supplication, as this memory continues to inspire future generations with the impact, work, and prosperity that the deceased left behind, a fragrant good biography, and a great role model to follow.

Continue

About his daily activity and his keenness to follow up on projects, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tells us in the book “My Story.. 50 Stories in Fifty Years”: “My father, may God have mercy on him, used to get up before dawn to pray, and then start his field tour to inspect the projects before he returned. To eat the breakfast that my mother prepares…before breakfast he would sit in front of the palace to receive the officials, then move to his office in the creek to meet the project supervisors. His Highness adds: “Three benefits my father reaped from his tours of projects after dawn. The first is that the supervisors, when they knew the direct ruler’s interest in the smallest details of the project, there could be no negligence. The second was that they had a lot of energy to work because they met him daily, and they were very proud when he talked to them. As for the third benefit, it is to achieve a very great financial efficiency, as no contractor or government employee would have dared to commit financial corruption practices, because Sheikh Rashid was the most keen people on Dubai’s reputation.”

The imprint of sports in the beginnings

Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Despite the long years since his passing, the imprint of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum (may God rest his soul) will remain in the memory of generations for many years, with what he presented in various fields, including sports, which drew his support and interest greatly, where the beginnings were in the establishment of clubs And the national teams, especially since football was in the beginning, and what we see today on the ground is nothing but the product of the good thought of the forgiven, who laid the first building block for the development of sports in Dubai, and transformed what he presented into lessons and lessons for all generations. The interest of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed comes in sports, as he was very interested in a number of hobbies, including falconry, camel riding, horses and archery. The types and nature of falcons, and his ability to choose the most appropriate places, times and ways to practice this sport.

He, may God have mercy on him, was keen to attend most sports matches, whether in football or otherwise, and a keen follower of all horse and camel races in Dubai and other emirates of the country.

The late placed the first building block in the infrastructure and sports facilities with his unlimited support in the field of sports development in the country and attention to it, as this led to a real breakthrough and revolution in the world of Emirati sports, which made an extraordinary leap in terms of local launch and this was reflected in the foreign participations.

The late played an influential role in the sports arena through his generous honor to establish 4 model stadiums for Dubai clubs in Al Nasr, Al Ahly, Al Wasl and Al Shabab in 1974. 4 gyms in Dubai, with a cost of about 108 million dirhams, and 320 million dirhams was allocated to establish a sports city in Dubai.

He was not satisfied with this interest on the part of the late, may God rest his soul, but he also received the Arab sports teams and delegations that came to visit Dubai in those periods. And his insightful vision for the future and concern for the nation’s youth through the sport window.