Dubai (Etihad)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, welcomed the national teams that are camping in the UAE, prior to their participation in the 2022 World Cup, stressing that the country has become the preferred destination for teams and clubs, and a destination for sports stars in its various games, especially football. He said: “The friendly international matches that will be held on the country’s soil during this period will achieve the desired goals due to the availability of all the reasons for success, including the weather, the presence of large services, fully equipped stadiums, health services that support the health of the individual and society, and other necessary matters.”

He also welcomed the masses and media delegations currently visiting the country, wishing everyone a pleasant stay in the UAE, a country of prosperity, progress and safety.

He stressed that the current camps for national teams and international club teams come at a time when the Football Association canceled all precautionary measures and items contained in the match operations protocol for the 2022-2023 sports season, in line with the decision of the National Authority for Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Management to start implementing the second phase of measures to ease restrictions. Covid-19.

The President of the Federation praised the efforts of the sports councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in making these camps a success, pointing out that the experiences possessed by these councils meet global requirements, in terms of quality, accuracy and speed of implementation.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi expressed his happiness with the presence of elite teams that came from different continents, stressing that the UAE is a country of coexistence, tolerance and convergence of cultures, and it is the place preferred by the player, coach, referee and fan, noting that the infrastructure owned by the state is distinguished in all its aspects, and helps the teams The teams can achieve their ambitions and goals, as training grounds, communications, transportation, hospitals, and the latest technical and technological means are available.

He added: “Over the past years, the country has hosted many different continental and international sporting events, as well as multi-purpose sports conferences and workshops, and has achieved unprecedented successes in all these sporting events. This is due to the presence of a distinctive Emirati environment and people who love and support sports.”

He said, “The UAE has previously announced a supportive welcome program to host the holders of the (Haya) card for World Cup fans, as this step comes within the framework of the support provided by the state to sister Qatar during its hosting of the 2022 World Cup, and to facilitate the movement of fans.”

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi renewed his welcome to all those coming to the country, including individuals, teams and club teams, stressing that the UAE will remain the capital of international sports with all its disciplines, and will remain the preferred destination for stars, where safety, coexistence and love.

It is worth noting that a large number of teams are currently camping in the country, including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Argentina, Ghana, Switzerland, Japan and Cameroon, with sports media delegations, as well as fans wishing to attend the World Cup matches in Qatar.