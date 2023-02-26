Dubai (WAM)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, congratulated Sharjah on being crowned champion of the Super Cup, and said: “We saw a strong match at a high level from the two teams, which reflects the level of development of Emirati football, especially since the two teams went through a great and difficult journey to reach this match, as Al Ain was crowned champion of the league, and Sharjah was crowned champion of His Highness the President’s Cup last season.

He added, “The level of the local championships must evolve from year to year, and this is what we see, so that there will be greater competition for our clubs in the continental championships.”

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised the contribution of the Professional League and everyone who contributed to this distinguished organization of the event, which reflects the high level enjoyed by the UAE in organizing tournaments.

The President of the Football Association praised the large public attendance at Al Maktoum Stadium, during the meeting, stressing that football fans are the basis for the success of organizing tournaments, and he praised the large jump in attendance at matches during the current season.

He said, “The large public presence in the stands motivates us to do more, and gives the honorable image of Emirati football abroad.”

Regarding the use of the latest technologies in transmitting the Super Match, the President of the Football Association said: “We have in the league many players representing different nationalities, and they have their fans, and we must provide all modern technologies to keep pace with developments.”

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi added: “With the support of the wise leadership in the Emirates, we are always looking for the best and most advanced means of transportation, to be in the ranks of the developed countries in terms of organizing sports tournaments.