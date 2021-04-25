Fujairah (WAM)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, confirmed that the first-division competition this season was strong and exciting, and that the participating teams performed well over the course of 22 weeks, praising the role that the Competitions Committee played in producing the tournament in the best way from its beginning to the last leg. .

He praised the clubs’ commitment to all provisions of the matches operations protocol, stressing that this had an excellent effect on the competition’s exit at the organizational and technical levels.

The president of the federation congratulated Al-Orouba Club on the occasion of its crowning of the competition shield, wishing him success in the professional competitions next season, and also conveyed his congratulations to the runner-up Emirates Club on his return to the professionals.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi added that the Football Association is working to develop its competitions with the aim of expanding the base of the game, football competitions, and increasing the number of players and practitioners, which will serve the national teams and Emirati football in general.

This came when Al-Orouba Club was crowned the shield of the First Division League competition for the 2020-2021 season yesterday evening «Saturday», after the match between Al-Orouba and Al-Batah that took place at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Orouba Club, within the last week of the league competition, which ended in a positive tie with a goal for each. .

For his part, Ahmed Youssef Darwish Al Nuaimi, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Competitions Committee, praised the efforts made by the clubs this exceptional season in all respects, whether in competition or organization in light of the Corona pandemic, indicating that the great cooperation between the Football Association and the clubs clearly contributed to the success of the competition .

Ibn Darwish congratulated the Al-Orouba and Emirates clubs on their qualification to the professional clubs next season, stressing that the Football Association had already begun coordination with the Professional League regarding the participation of the two clubs in its competitions to ensure the requirements of the League’s standards.