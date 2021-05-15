Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, appreciated the great support provided by the wise leadership to sports in general, and to football in particular, stressing that the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State is of great importance to the Football Association, the public and the teams.

He said: We are confident that the final of this season, which is held in the year of the 50’s, will be wonderful due to the presence of an elite group of talented players in the ancient Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr youth campuses, as well as the presence of ambitious coaches seeking to achieve more successes in the fields of the popular game.

He added: On the occasion of the Cup final of His Highness the President of the State for Football, which brings together the youth of Al-Ahly and victory at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, the match will be held within the framework of a festival full of pleasant surprises for the UAE fans, and the festival will be an Emirati message to the world to express loyalty and loyalty to the leader, stressing that the tournament The dear, which bears the name of His Highness, the President of the State, is the best conclusion to the current season, and the precious tournament that we will conclude with the season today will be immortal in the memory of everyone who attends it or watches it on television, because it contains new and varied paragraphs, which is a gift of the Football Association to the UAE fans.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid expressed his happiness for the return of the fans to the stands in the final of the precious cup, stressing his confidence in the commitment of the fans of the two clubs to the instructions laid down by the Union in coordination with the Ministry of Health to bring the match and its party to safety, to be an introduction to allow fans to attend continuously in the future matches of our team in the Asian qualifiers. Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Nations Finals next June in Dubai.

The President of the Football Association concluded his statement wishing victory, Al-Ahly youth and the match refereeing team success in the match, and said that the two teams are historic champions.